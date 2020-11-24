Dyson Black Friday sales: Best deals on cordless vacuums like the V8 and Ball Animal

Deal Savings Price







Black Friday is only a few days away, but you can clean up early -- literally. Dyson, one of the most trusted vacuum brands, already has some great sales happening, with a few more coming by Thanksgiving weekend. Check out the best Dyson deals on cordless vacuums and other Dyson products below, and scroll down for a preview of additional Black Friday price drops to come throughout Thanksgiving week.

Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but tend to fluctuate. Check back often, as we will be updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired discounts.

Black Friday deals available now

Dyson The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7 (according to Dyson). Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $230 at Target starting this week.

Target Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price has dropped to a much more reasonable $200.

Best Buy To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.

Dyson No, this isn't a vacuum -- but if you're a Dyson fan, take note. If you're looking to clean the air in your house, Dyson also has one of its air purifiers on discount this Black Friday, for 25% off its usual list price. The HP01 cleans the air, but also functions as a space heater and fan -- that's a lot of features to pack into a Dyson device for under $400. (Just note that it's sold in the past for as low as $300.) Lowest known Amazon price to date: $300

Black Friday deals coming soon

Dyson Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price will be available by Saturday, Nov. 28.