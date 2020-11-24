Dyson Black Friday sales: Best deals on cordless vacuums like the V8 and Ball Animal

Black Friday is only a few days away, but you can clean up early -- literally. Dyson, one of the most trusted vacuum brands, already has some great sales happening, with a few more coming by Thanksgiving weekend. Check out the best Dyson deals on cordless vacuums and other Dyson products below, and scroll down for a preview of additional Black Friday price drops to come throughout Thanksgiving week.
Read more: Black Friday 2020 vacuum deals: Save on Neato, Hoover, Shark and more
Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but tend to fluctuate. Check back often, as we will be updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired discounts.
Black Friday deals available now
The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7 (according to Dyson). Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $230 at Target starting this week.
Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price has dropped to a much more reasonable $200.
To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.
No, this isn't a vacuum -- but if you're a Dyson fan, take note. If you're looking to clean the air in your house, Dyson also has one of its air purifiers on discount this Black Friday, for 25% off its usual list price. The HP01 cleans the air, but also functions as a space heater and fan -- that's a lot of features to pack into a Dyson device for under $400. (Just note that it's sold in the past for as low as $300.)
Black Friday deals coming soon
Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price will be available by Saturday, Nov. 28.
The V10 Animal returns to its all-time Amazon low of $350 this season, with Target confirming the price drop will start this week. We expect it to be that price at Best Buy and elsewhere, too. This cordless model delivers 55% more suction than the V7 and an hour of runtime using the battery.
Discuss: Dyson Black Friday sales: Best deals on cordless vacuums like the V8 and Ball Animal
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.