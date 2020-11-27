CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals PS5 restock Xbox Series X in stock HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini Tile Black Friday Best Amazon Black Friday deals Best Black Friday Apple deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Dyson Black Friday deals: Limited availability on Dyson Ball, V10 Animal and more

High-end vacuums and small appliances from the always-hyped manufacturer are seeing some big discounts ahead of this holiday season.

,
Listen
- 00:41
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (1 item)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is here, and now you can clean up -- literally. Dyson, one of the most highly regarded vacuum brands, has some great deals happening right now, with at least one more coming this weekend. Check out the best Dyson discounts on cordless vacuums, a heating-cooling air purifier and other Dyson products below. At this time most deals are only available in-store, but you'll also find a preview of additional Cyber Monday price drops to come throughout this long weekend.

Read more: Black Friday 2020 vacuum deals: Save on Neato, Hoover, Shark and more

Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but tend to fluctuate. Check back often, as we'll be updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired discounts.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Black Friday deals available now

Dyson Slim Ball Animal: $200 (Update: Limited availability)

Save $150
Home Depot

Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price has dropped to a much more reasonable $200.

$200 at Home Depot

Dyson V10 Animal: $350 (Update: Limited availability)

Save $150
Best Buy

The V10 Animal returns to its all-time Amazon low of $350 this season, with Target confirming the price drop will start this week. We expect it to be that price at Best Buy and elsewhere, too. This cordless model delivers 55% more suction than the V7 and an hour of runtime using the battery.

$350 at Best Buy

Dyson V8 Motorhead: $230 (Update: Limited availability)

Save $150
Dyson

The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7, according to Dyson. Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $230 at Target starting this week.

$230 at Target

Black Friday deals coming soon

Dyson V7 Animal: $200 (starts by Nov. 28)

Save $200
Dyson

Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price will be available by Saturday, Nov. 28.

$200 at Best Buy

Dyson HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan: $375 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $125
Dyson

No, this isn't a vacuum -- but if you're a Dyson fan, take note. If you're looking to clean the air in your house, Dyson also has one of its air purifiers on discount this Black Friday, for 25% off its usual list price. The HP01 cleans the air, but also functions as a space heater and fan -- that's a lot of features to pack into a Dyson device for under $400. (Just note that it's sold in the past for as low as $300.)

Lowest known Amazon price to date: $300

$375 at Dyson

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $300 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $200
Best Buy

To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy, Kohl's and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.

$300 at Kohl's
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020