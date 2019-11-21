Luke Westaway/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Widely recognized as the gold standard among cleaning gadgets, Dyson vacuum cleaners can make your house or apartment spotless... but at a cost. The good news is, that cost is a little lower right now, thanks to Dyson's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. As you can see below, it's currently the best time of the year pick up a new vacuum cleaner.

Note: This story was originally published earlier and has been updated with price drops and additional vendors.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Animal for $300 (save $200)



Dyson's Cyclone V8 series was released in 2016 and includes an Animal model designed for pet hair. The Cyclone V8 Animal is battery-powered, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning time between charges. That's a big improvement on the V6's 20 minutes. It's also quieter and more powerful than the V6.

The V8 normally sells for $500, but you can now get it on Amazon for just $300, a 40% discount.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $349 (save $151)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Still, the V8 Animal isn't the most powerful stick vac on sale this season. That title goes to Dyson's Cyclone V10 series. There are two models on sale, the Motorhead and the Animal.

The Motorhead offers up to 60 minutes of run time, a filtration system that Dyson claims will trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron and a 0.20-gallon waste bin that's slightly larger than the V8's 0.14 gallon.

After some recent price bounces, you can once again snag the Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $349, a $151 discount off its $500 MSRP, at Amazon. This price has been volatile recently, so it might not stay here for long.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal for $480 (save $120)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Upgrade to the Animal version of the Cyclone V10, and you'll get all the features of the Motorhead but with Dyson's more powerful torque-drive cleaner head, a mini motorized brush tool and a soft dusting brush for extra pet hair cleaning power.

The V10 Animal originally sold for $600, but it's currently settled down to $480 on Amazon for a pre-Black Friday deal.

These Dyson deals are up to 40% off, depending on which model you choose. If keeping your house cleaner will be your New Year's resolution, picking up a top-of-the-line stick vac might be a good way to end 2019. Or, if you're 100% sure your loved ones wouldn't be offended, it could make a great holiday gift.