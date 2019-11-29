CNET también está disponible en español.

Dyson Black Friday 2019 deals include major discounts on vacuum cleaners (updated)

You can save big on Dyson products -- like $200 on a Cyclone V8 Animal, $200 on a Cyclone V10 Motorhead and more-- right now.

dyson-v8-cordless-4.jpg

The Dyson V8 Animal is one of the company's stick vacs getting a deep discount. 

 Luke Westaway/CNET
If you've got some extra cash to spend, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer dropped $80 as an early Black Friday deal, and while the deal is currently expired, it could very well come back in stock. These hair dryers are known to cut down drying time and cause less heat damage to hair. Also, if you're willing to spend a little extra, Dyson vacuum cleaners are widely recognized as the gold standard among floor cleaning tools. And thanks to Dyson's early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can save some cash. Even better news is you can grab these deals online, without waiting in an actual, physical line on Black Friday. With these discounts, now is the best time to pick up that new hair dryer or vacuum cleaner you've always wanted. 

Dyson V8 Animal for $250 (save $150)

dyson-v8

Dyson's Cyclone V8 series was released in 2016 and includes an Animal model designed for pet hair. The Cyclone V8 Animal is battery-powered, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning time between charges. That's a big improvement on the V6's 20 minutes. It's also quieter and more powerful than the V6. 

The V8 normally sells for $400, but you can now get it at Best Buy for just $250.

See the V8 Animal at Best Buy

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $300 (save $200)

dyson-cyclone-v10-absolute-product-photos-13

The Cyclone V10 Motorhead offers improved run time and cleaning power compared to the V8 series. 

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Still, the V8 Animal isn't the most powerful stick vac on sale this season. That title goes to Dyson's Cyclone V10 series. There are two models on sale, the Motorhead and the Animal.

The Motorhead offers up to 60 minutes of run time, a filtration system that Dyson claims will trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron and a 0.20-gallon waste bin that's slightly larger than the V8's 0.14 gallon.

After some recent price bounces, you can once again snag the Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $300, a $200 discount off its $500 MSRP, at Best Buy. This price has been volatile recently, so it might not stay here for long.

See the V10 Motorhead at Best Buy

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal for $350 (save $200)

001-dyson-cyclone-2018-v10

The Cyclone V10 Animal adds a Torque Drive Cleaner for picking up pet hair. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Upgrade to the Animal version of the Cyclone V10, and you'll get all the features of the Motorhead but with Dyson's more powerful torque-drive cleaner head, a mini motorized brush tool and a soft dusting brush for extra pet hair cleaning power.

The V10 Animal originally sold for $550, but it's currently settled down to $350 on Best Buy

See the V10 Animal at Best Buy

Deals that have expired, but are likely to come back in stock:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $320 (save $80) (Updated: Expired)
CNET

Dyson's Supersonic fast-drying hairdryer has a digital motor V9 with Air Multiplier technology. This deal is available on the fuchsia hairdryer and the new price will be reflected at checkout.

The Supersonic hairdryer measures the air temperature over 40 times a second to help prevent heat damage to hair and has attachments designed for different hair types.

$320 at Amazon

These Dyson deals are up to 40% off, depending on which model you choose. If keeping your house cleaner will be your New Year's resolution, picking up a top-of-the-line stick vac might be a good way to end 2019. Or, if you're 100% sure your loved ones wouldn't be offended, it could make a great holiday gift.  

