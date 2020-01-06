Dynabook Portégé X30L-G is the sub-2-pound laptop you weren't expecting

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020

For a show built around consumer technology, CES 2020 has seen a handful of interesting new commercial laptops from big names such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer. You can now add Dynabook to the list with its Portégé X30L-G, which it says is the world's lightest 13.3-inch laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core U-series processor, at 1.92 pounds (0.9 kg).

If you recognize the model name, but not the brand, it's because, in the US, Portégé laptops were formerly sold under the Toshiba brand. They're now under Dynabook, a majority-owned division of Sharp, which is a long way of saying the company has a lengthy history of making commercial laptops like the X30L-G.

Built using a magnesium-alloy chassis, Dynabook says it's designed to pass Mil-Spec 810G durability tests for drop, temperature, humidity and dust resistance. Also, despite being relatively thin, plenty of connections line its sides including a full-size HDMI out and Gigabit Ethernet.

Other features include:

A 470-nit full-HD resolution IGZO display

Up to a six-core Core i7-10710U CPU

512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Up to 24GB of memory

Wi-Fi 6

TPM 2.0, IR camera and fingerprint reader for privacy and security

The new Portégé X30L-G will be available starting at $1,600 in February direct from Dynabook, Amazon and other resellers.