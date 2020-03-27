CNET también está disponible en español.

Dwight Shrute and Rick Sanchez have coronavirus quarantine advice for you

A creative mashup video creatively strings together clips from The Office, Rick and Morty and more to remind us to wash our hands and stay home.

The Office's Dwight Schrute is very prepared for a lockdown. 

 NBC
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

By now, the coronavirus  lockdown should already have you washing your hands like a pro, covering your mouth when you cough, social distancing from others and working from home

And while you do all those things, it might help to throw some humor into the situation with a reminder that some of our favorite TV shows and movies have already gone through their own quarantine storylines. 

A  fan-made video called "Covid no more" contains short clips of characters from The OfficeFamily GuyRick and Morty and more edited together to give helpful tips, in a humorous tone, on what to do during a pandemic, much like the one we're experiencing now. 

"Here's a fun little video I cut amongst these strange weird times we're in," Vimeo user Cut to Black wrote on Wednesday.

It's kind of remarkable to note how many movies and TV shows have had past virus-related content. And somehow watching Dwight Schrute get overly excited about a lockdown seems like much-needed comedy gold. 