Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his family test positive for COVID-19

NBC/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has joined the list of high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19. The megapopular actor told his 196 million followers on Wednesday that his wife Lauren, their two children and himself all tested positive for the cornavirus around three weeks ago.

"My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," he said in an 11-minute video. "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure."

Thankfully, the actor and former wrestler explained that the family has passed the 14-day contagious period.

"We are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, healthy," he said. "Believe me, I'm counting my blessings."

With well over 25 million cases around the world, it's no surprise that many actors, musicians, politicians and other high-profile figures have contracted the COVID-19. Idris Elba, Pink, Lena Dunham, Antonio Banderas, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Tom Hanks and Boris Johnson are among those to have announced a positive COVID-19 test. Johnson is arguably the highest-profile case.

Johnson has three daughters. One, 19-year-old Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and the two he referenced, 4-year-old Jasmine and 2-year-old Tiana, with wife Lauren. In the video, he said contracting the coronavirus was a traumatic situation unlike any other he's faced -- including eviction and "being broke" -- because it involved him passing the virus on to his family.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the guts," he wrote.

Johnson encouraged his followers to work on boosting their immune system, be cautious about who they invite to their house and, of course, to wear a mask.

Unusually, Johnson has no film projects releasing 2020, yet it's still been a big year. He's working on three major films for next year, including the DC flick Black Adam, and earlier this month, he became a co-owner of the XFL football league.