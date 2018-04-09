HQ Trivia meets 'The Rock' for the game's biggest prize ever

Getty

Think about how great it would be to win $300,000. Then think about how much greater it would be to win that cash from 'The Rock.'

HQ Trivia will give you the chance on Wednesday.

The popular mobile game on Monday said Dwayne Johnson, the actor known for movies such as "San Andreas" and the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, will host Wednesday's afternoon match. HQ trivia broadcasts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, as well as 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

The prize amount -- $300,000 -- is HQ Trivia's highest to-date.

HQ Trivia is a live streaming trivia game you can play on your smartphone. If you answer all of the questions correctly, you can win real money. HQ Trivia was developed by Intermedia Labs, the creators of the now defunct 6-second video app Vine. But instead of short-form video, HQ Trivia is a twice-a-day (once-a-day on weekends) live stream that lasts roughly 15 minutes.

