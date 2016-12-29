Enlarge Image Photo by Lynn La/CNET (screenshot)

After introducing chatbots in October, Duolingo, the popular app that teaches users different languages, is debuting a new competitive aspect to its platform.

Known as Duolingo Clubs, the feature lets you create language clubs of up to 15 members. In a club, you can compete with one another to accomplish language goals, track each other's progress and place on a leaderboard.

Clubs is available on the Apple iOS and Google Android version of the app. Duolingo offers 66 language courses and has over 100 million users, according to VentureBeat.