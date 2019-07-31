New directors could be rolling the dice to helm a movie reboot based on the classic fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.
While there aren't any details yet on the plot of the reboot, it will hopefully be better than the original 2000 Dungeons & Dragons movie starring actor Jeremy Irons that bombed at the box office.
Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in currently in negotiations to direct the new D&D movie for Paramount and Hasbro's AllSpark Pictures, according to Deadline. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the screenplay to the 2017 Marvel superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.
If the duo gets the job, they'll replace The Lego Movie director Chris McKay, who was attached to the project since February 2018.
Paramount and AllSpark Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
In addition to the commercially unsuccessful 2000 movie, a more popular Dungeons and Dragons animated series ran on CBS from 1983 through 1985. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)
The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2021.
Discuss: Dungeons & Dragons movie reboot on the way with Marvel writers in talks
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.