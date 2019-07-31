Dungeons & Dragons movie reboot on the way with Marvel directors in talks

Wizards of the Coast

New directors could be rolling the dice to helm a movie reboot based on the classic fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

While there aren't any details yet on the plot of the reboot, it will hopefully be better than the original 2000 Dungeons & Dragons movie starring actor Jeremy Irons that bombed at the box office.

Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in currently in negotiations to direct the new D&D movie for Paramount and Hasbro's AllSpark Pictures, according to Deadline. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the screenplay to the 2017 Marvel superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

If the duo gets the job, they'll replace The Lego Movie director Chris McKay, who was attached to the project since February 2018.

Paramount and AllSpark Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the commercially unsuccessful 2000 movie, a more popular Dungeons and Dragons animated series ran on CBS from 1983 through 1985. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2021.