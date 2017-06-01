Tune in for dungeons, dragons and livestreams

Wizards of the Coast

Watch other people play Dungeons & Dragons this weekend. OK, maybe that isn't a hard enough sell. How about watching some leading voice actors, comedians and nerds-about-town playing D&D with some major announcements in between?

The 43-year-old tabletop role-playing game is taking a decidedly 2017 spin to unveil the latest chapter in its story, with a livestream of announcements, live play sessions and giveaways on the Dungeons & Dragons Twitch channel.

If you're at all curious about how D&D really works, you can watch this weekend to see the talents of the Critical Role team (professional voice actors in a long-running D&D campaign) slinging dice live. Plus Acquisitions Incorporated: The "C" Team, Misscliks, Maze Arcana, Dice, Camera, Action! with Chris Perkins, Yogscast's HighRollers and Dragon Friends. Just like streaming games, D&D is now a spectator sport.

Tabletop role-playing has always held the promise of communal storytelling and playing around in limitless worlds. The fifth and most recent edition of the venerable tabletop game has already revisited and updated some classic locales and stories in the D&D canon.

Speaking with D&D lead designer Mike Mearls ahead of the Stream of Annihilation, I learned that one of his team's greatest challenges was making sandboxes that you want to play in. They're competing with the combined imagination of everyone who plays the game. So don't miss hearing what the biggest role-playing game in the world has to offer up next. Plus, seeing Critical Role and Dragon Friends doing their thing isn't something to miss.

You can catch our chat with Mike Mearls about all things dungeons and/or dragon on the Girt by CNET podcast. To tune in to the full stream, check out the Dungeons & Dragons twitch channel on June 2 and June 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

