Dune: The Sisterhood series coming to WarnerMedia streaming service

Fans of Frank Herbert's Dune books, this news should spice up your day.

A sci-fi series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has been ordered for WarnerMedia's planned new streaming service, and Denis Villeneuve will direct the pilot. Villeneuve, director of Blade Runner 2049, is also directing and co-writing the movie reboot of the original Dune, which was an iconic 1965 novel and a controversial 1984 David Lynch film.

"Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's epic Dune novel series, Dune: The Sisterhood is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit," WarnerMedia said in a statement. "Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune."

The Dune universe features a fictional drug called Melange, also known as "the spice," as well as the dangerous sandworms that attack those who try to harvest it. The book series features 20 books, the first six written by Frank Herbert and the rest by his son, Brian, along with Kevin J. Anderson.

"The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series," Villeneuve said in the statement.

While there's no date announced yet for the series, the Dune movie is scheduled for a November 2020 release, and will star Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista. And this may not be all you see of Dune: additional plans include video games, digital content packages and comic book series.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, the WarnerMedia streaming service could include HBO, Cinemax and the Warner Bros. TV and movie library and might cost as much as $17 a month. The service will debut in beta form later in 2019, the Journal reports.