Due to coronavirus concerns, LG pulls out of MWC 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET

Citing safety concerns for its employees and the general public, LG announced today that it will "withdraw from exhibiting and participating" at Mobile World Congress 2020, the largest mobile tradeshow that takes place in Barcelona, Spain. LG is one of the highest-profile company to pull out of the show weeks before it is set to kick off on Feb. 24.

In a statement, the South Korean device company said that its decision will prevent "needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel." To announce its upcoming line of phone products, LG said it will hold other events in the near future.

GSMA, which is the organization that holds MWC, said in a separate statement today that it is continuing to "monitor and assess the potential impact of the coronavirus" on the show. On top of increasing onsite medical support and disinfection programs, GSMA added three new measures to the conference:

Installing new signage onsite reminding attendees of hygiene recommendations

Implementing a mic change protocol in production for speakers

Communicating advice to all attendees to adopt a 'no-handshake policy'

This is a developing story.