Ducky, HyperX drop second limited-edition One 2 Mini mechanical keyboard for $110

Mechanical keyboard collectors will get another crack at a limited-edition keyboard from DuckyChannel International and gaming accessory and hardware maker HyperX. The pair will release their second ultracompact keyboard on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) for $110. Their first collaboration dropped in May and, with only 3,700 available worldwide, it sold out instantly. This time 6,500 units will be available worldwide. (The price converts to about £85 or AU$150.)

Using Ducky's standard 60% layout, the new limited-edition model has an all-black body instead of the two-tone, red-and-black body of the first collaboration. It uses HyperX's Red linear switches combined with Ducky's custom double-shot PBT keycaps for a smooth and solid typing experience with excellent speed for gaming. The keyboard sounds great, too, with a pleasing clack to the keys and no scraping or spring noise from the switches.

The 60% design is significantly smaller than or even its TKL keyboard, the . But the Ducky keyboards still have the functionality of larger models by layering functions on the keys it does have. They're accessible through key combos using the Fn and Alt keys. The function key row is gone, for example, but is still accessible as secondary commands on the number keys. With these key combos, you can do everything from mouse functions to recording macros without software and save up to six profiles directly to the keyboard. You can completely control the keyboard's per-key RGB lighting, too.

Ducky's keycaps and opaque white top plate take advantage of the exposed LED design of the switches for brighter illumination and the double-shot PBT molding process means they'll keep their texture and key legends. Each One 2 Mini keyboard is laser-marked with an edition number on its bottom. Each keyboard comes with a USB-C-to-USB-A cable, a Ducky keycap puller and some extra keycaps, including a unique spacebar and Year of the Rat ESC keys to customize its look.

The all-plastic body feels solid and its small size makes it perfect for gamers with small desks, or who just want more room for mousing. It's also ideal for travel since you're getting full functionality and mouse controls. It is, however, the same 60% size and build quality you'll get with other Ducky One 2 Mini keyboards. If you miss out on this limited run, . You just won't get HyperX's Red switches, the exclusive spacebar or this all-black color, which is actually pretty nice since it sort of disappears on top of a black mouse mat.