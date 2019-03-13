DuckDuckGo is now a default search engine option in Chrome

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo is now a default search option in Google's Chrome browser.

Google included private search engine DuckDuckGo in its updated lists of default search engines for Chrome 73, which the search giant released Tuesday. TechCrunch reported the news earlier.

"Starting Chrome M73, we have updated the list of default search engines available in Chrome settings," said a Google spokesperson in an email statement. "The new list is based on popularity of search engines in different locales, determined using publicly available data."

To change your default search engine in Chrome, go to Settings then manage search engines. DuckDuckGo now appears in the list of default search engines along with Google, Bing and Yahoo.

DuckDuckGo has become popular among users who are concerned about privacy violations. Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo lets users search online anonymously. The private search engine in October said it had reached 30 million searches.

"We're glad that Google has recognized the importance of offering consumers a private search option," said a DuckDuckGo spokesperson in an email statement.