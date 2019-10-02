Dual-screen Microsoft Surface Neo is coming, eventually

Microsoft

If folding screens aren't quite ready for prime time, devices with two screens are ready to step up instead. Microsoft is adding to its Surface lineup of PCs with a device with dual 9-inch displays called the Surface Neo, briefly shown at the company's annual Surface launch event in New York.

Microsoft, Intel, Dell, Asus and other PC-related companies have been quietly showing off dual-screen prototypes and early models for the past year, sometimes in public, sometimes behind closed doors. Some, like the already-shipping Asus ZenBook Duo include a second, smaller screen alongside a physical keyboard. Others, like the Intel Twin River concept PC, are all screen, no keyboard. For Microsoft, the oft-rumored, but rarely seen prototype was code-named Centaurus.

Dual-screen PCs are one way to entice laptop shoppers who are holding onto purchases longer, as fewer and fewer users need newer, faster hardware for cloud-based services, social media and video streaming. Folding screens have gotten off to a rocky start on phones, and may be even harder to implement on larger laptop screens.

This is far from the first time the dual-screen/no keyboard idea has been tried, although previous versions have been mostly unsuccessful. Acer had a larger 14-inch version in 2011, called the Iconia, while Asus tried putting screens on both sides of a laptop's lid in the Taichi in 2012. More recently, the Lenovo Yoga Book had an interesting take on the dual-screen concept, with one LCD screen and one E Ink screen.

The new dual-screen Surface may not be available until late next year, but we'll update this post later with our initial impressions.

