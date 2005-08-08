Dual-core Dell servers get the LAMP light

After servicing its Windows clientele with Intel dual-core chips, Dell is wooing its Linux customer base with two similarly configured PowerEdge servers. Available in September, the new PowerEdge 830 tower and PowerEdge 850 rack-mount servers are bundled with a Linux software combination that includes Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP/Perl (also known as LAMP) as well as optional JBoss application server software.

Both servers can run on three different Intel chips including a 2.54GHz Celeron, a Pentium 4 and the latest Pentium D dual-core processor. The PowerEdge 830 ($699) can ship with an optional network configuration best designed for serving up Web pages and other rudimentary software applications. The PowerEdge 850 ($749) sports the new high-performance PCI-Express architecture and dual embedded Gigabit network interface cards. Both computers are suited for work groups, remote offices and small business customers, Dell said.