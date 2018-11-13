Drunk online shopper wakes up to live pig, peacock and giant salamander

Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

There's a bunch of stuff we've been warned not to do after drinks, like driving or calling your ex. Here's one more to add to that list: shopping.

A man from China ended up with a live pig, peacock and giant salamander after he went shopping online while drunk over the 24-hour Singles' Day shopping frenzy on Sunday, the South China Morning Post reported. The sale is an annual shopping festival started by Alibaba in 2009 that has grown to become much bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The unnamed man shared his revelation in a WeChat post, which was then posted on Twitter-like platform Weibo by another user on Monday, according to the publication. The post has over 18,000 thumbs-up and more than 22,000 reposts at time of writing.

"Early in the morning yesterday, while I was drunk, I clicked into Taobao and started shopping," the man wrote.

"All along I thought I'd only bought two sets of clothes. I suddenly remembered to check if the clothes I bought have been shipped, and realised I'd also bought a pig and a peacock."

In a later post, the man realised he'd also carted out a giant salamander from another shopping platform called JD.com.

The man attached screenshots of the "extremely adorable Thai mini pig" which cost him 278 yuan ($40), the live blue peacock that came up to 390 yuan (about $56) after adding shipping fees, and the wild salamander weighing between 2.8 to 3.2 kilograms that cost 288 yuan (about $41).

It's not clear if the man will return the animals, but JD.com warned that the seller of the giant salamander does not support a seven-day return policy.

Many pointed fun at the man, with one suggesting he could start looking up ways to cook his salamander since he won't be able to return it. Someone else was kinder, sharing his experience raising a pet peacock and giving advice on how to calm the bird when it "goes mad."