Drug dealer mocks judge on Facebook, faces resentencing

When you're charged with a crime, you never quite know what's going to happen in court.

The judge might be severe -- or she might offer a suspended sentence and hope you'll mend your ways.

This is what happened to Daniel Sledden.

As the Telegraph reported Monday, Sledden received a two-year suspended sentence last week at Burnley Crown Court in the UK. His guilty plea for selling cannabis from his home in Accrington may have moved Judge Beverley Lunt to offer him hope.

He then wafted onto Facebook to update his status.

"Cannot believe my luck 2 year suspended sentence beats the 3 year jail yes pal! Beverly Lunt go suck my ****," he posted. The status update has since been removed.

In the annals of Facebook misjudgments, this surely rose to the premier league.

It's up there with the British fugitive who posted "Catch Me If You Can" to police. (They did.) It challenges the Ohio man who didn't like his mug shot on the police department's Facebook page, so he sent them another. (The police caught him too.)

Sledden, 27, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

He did, however, post this to his Facebook account: "I want to say how sorry I am for what I wrote about Judge Lunt and my sentence. I was very lucky not to be sent to prison and I was very stupid to have written what I did. I want to say sorry to Judge Lunt and to anyone else who was upset or offended by my thoughtless post which I did not mean."

I fear his apology has some way to go.

He and brother Samuel Sledden, who was sentenced with him and allegedly replied with supportive humor to his Facebook post, have been ordered to return to court next Tuesday for a review of their sentences.

I wonder what the judge might have to say.

Sledden, by the way, still has some smartening up to do. On his Facebook profile page, he describes himself as: "s**tty assembler at accrington frames and furnishings."