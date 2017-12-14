Drone pilot at fault for collision with Black Hawk helicopter

Joshua Goldman/CNET

A drone operator is to blame for a collision between a DJI Phantom 4 drone and a US Army Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The NTSB said, back in September, a drone pilot flew his drone farther than he could see -- Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 101 calls for pilots to be able to see their aircraft. What's more, the pilot "expressed only a general cursory awareness of regulations and good operating practices," according to a NTSB report.

The report also noted there was a temporary flight restriction for the area (Hoffman Island, New York) at the time, which the pilot said he didn't know about.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed a defense policy bill Tuesday that requires drone users to register their drones with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Black Hawk, which was about 300 feet in the air, landed fine, but with a dent, some scratches and a few drone parts lodged in it.