Drone pilot at fault for collision with Black Hawk helicopter

The National Transportation Safety Board finds the pilot wasn't up to speed on best practices and flew his drone out of sight.

The NTSB investigated a collision between a drone and a Black Hawk helicopter. 

 Joshua Goldman/CNET

A drone operator is to blame for a collision between a DJI Phantom 4 drone and a US Army Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The NTSB said, back in September, a drone pilot flew his drone farther than he could see -- Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 101 calls for pilots to be able to see their aircraft. What's more, the pilot "expressed only a general cursory awareness of regulations and good operating practices," according to a NTSB report.

The report also noted there was a temporary flight restriction for the area (Hoffman Island, New York) at the time, which the pilot said he didn't know about.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed a defense policy bill Tuesday that requires drone users to register their drones with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Black Hawk, which was about 300 feet in the air, landed fine, but with a dent, some scratches and a few drone parts lodged in it.

