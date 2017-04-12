Watch a drone perform amazing sports trick shots

Drones can survive lightning strikes and pollinate flowers, but have you ever seen one that can bowl or slam-dunk a basketball?

Popular YouTubers Devin Supertramp and Cinechopper joined forces to film a drone doing some rather athletic stunts.

In a video that's gone viral since its Tuesday posting, a drone carries and drops a bowling ball to make a perfect strike (and drops a bowling ball onto an innocent snowman, too).

The video also shows the drone catch balls in midair, play basketball and fly through hula hoops.

In an additional behind-the-scenes video posted Tuesday, footage captures the drones crashing when trying to perform the stunts. It's fun to see everything else that went wrong with the drones during the five-month shoot.

While drone racing is already getting a lot of buzz, videos like these might inspire fans to start drone basketball and bowling leagues of their own.