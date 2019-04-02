Drone-dropping Amazon blimp isn't coming for your soul

Enlarge Image Amazon

Creepy. Dystopian. Needs to be stopped. Twitter users had a lot to say about a video making the rounds this week showing a massive Amazon-branded blimp dropping delivery drones from its belly.

But we don't have to fear a sudden and ominous shadow floating in from overhead bearing boxes stuffed with Fire TV Sticks, drawstring trash bags and Crocs. The video appears to have originated on Sunday with a Twitter user named Zozi who creates CGI videos.

ドローンで配送するという話があったけど、もう始まってたんだな。もっと先の話かと思ってた。



There was a talk about delivery by drone, but it had already started. I thought it was a story ahead.#エイプリルフール #zozi撮影 pic.twitter.com/hFrmGOKwof — zozi(厳島神社の人） (@zozi009) March 31, 2019

To further confirm the origin of the footage, Zozi posted a view of the video in process, showing the skeleton of the CGI blimp.

The idea isn't too far-fetched. Amazon patent images uncovered in 2016 revealed an idea for a airship that could host delivery drones. Zozi also took inspiration for the blimp's design from Lockheed Martin's P-791 hybrid air vehicle. The video was timed well for April Fools' Day festivities.

We've reached out to Amazon for comment on the video.

The imaginary Amazon blimp looks like it could star in an episode of Black Mirror, but rest assured the Prime-powered robo-apocalypse has not actually arrived. Yet.