Drone captures first video of remote Amazon tribe

Now here's a clash of cultures. A drone has captured the first ever video and images of a remote Amazon tribe. The video was released Wednesday by the FUNAI (National Indian Foundation), a Brazilian government agency.

Shot deep within the Amazon rainforest by members of a special expedition, it shows a clearing created by felled trees. At least one figure walks across the field of vision as well, perhaps holding a tool.

The FUNAI team has found evidence of handmade tools and other equipment on the expedition. Examples include stone axes and wooden river boats carved from hollowed trees.