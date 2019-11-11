Lanmodo

We've all been there. Driving at night, driving in a downpour, driving anytime at all when visibility is poor. It's terrifying. And poor visibility is a major contributing factor in the number of annual driving-related deaths (which is staggering), so I'm a big fan of anything that has the potential to improve driver safety.

Like this: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Lanmodo Vast 1080p Automotive Night Vision System for $299.40 with promo code LANMODO40. Regular price: $499.

The Vast resembles a rear-view mirror, albeit one with a camera lens protruding from the rear. It can mount on your windshield via suction cup or sit directly on your dash on a non-slip pad. Power comes from your car's cigarette lighter (aka power port) or OBD port.

Your car's headlights, necessarily angled down, let you see about 100 feet. The Lanmodo's Sony-powered camera can extend your vision to nearly 300 meters, which can give you considerably more reaction time when there's, say, a deer, pedestrian or sharp curve ahead.

I did some quick and informal testing, and found that the device works amazingly well. Nighttime effectively turns into daytime, at least as viewed on the 8.2-inch screen. My only real complaint is with the controls, a row of top-mounted buttons that are anything but easy to manage while driving. The power button is large and centered, which is good, but any adjustments are best made before you hit the road.

For anyone who drives a lot at night, lives in the country, possesses aging eyes and/or wants every possible safety feature, this is definitely worth a look.

