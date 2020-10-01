Dress your dog in a Halloween bandana that matches your face mask for $10

Milk-Bone

I no longer have a dog in my life -- Topher was the ultimate good boy, but passed earlier this year. That doesn't mean I'm not still a sucker for awesome doggie stuff, though, and I just ran across a fun little matching costume for you and your pooch. My favorite part is that it's a way to include your face mask in your Halloween costume: .

In each set you get an adult-sized face mask with ear loops and a bandana (your choice of large or small). The mask is for you, and the bandana is for your pup. There are three designs to choose from. In one, the mask is a mouse's face, complete with whiskers, while the bandana turns your your dog into cheese. If you prefer, there's a skeleton set; your face gets the skull treatment, while pup's bandana exposes their skeleton. Or become pumpkin and candy. You're the jack-o-lantern while the bandana is adorned with pieces of candy. And dog treats.

If I have a regret about these costumes -- other than the fact that Topher can't be with me to share them -- is that they all prominently bear the Milk-Bone logo somewhere on the bandana, which I find a little tacky. If you can live with that, though, these little Halloween sets are just too cute for words.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.