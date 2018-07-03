Dreamcast classics Shenmue I & II are getting remastered Aug. 21

You'll be able to relive the Sega Dreamcast-era epic Shenmue next month.

Sega's remaster of Shenmue I & II will be released on Aug. 21. It's an HD remake of the original two games bundled together for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can pre-order it now on sites like Amazon or Best Buy for $30/£30/AU$50 or download it for PC for $27.

The original Shenmue released in 1999 for the Sega Dreamcast, and then Shenmue II released in 2001. The Shenmue project was the brainchild of renowned game designer Yu Suzuki and is estimated to have cost $70 million to make. Despite the big budget, the Shenmue series died along with the Dreamcast and the story never saw its conclusion.

But decades later fans haven't forgotten about Shenmue. In 2015 Sony announced that Shenmue 3 would be coming to the PS4. Game designer Yu Suzuki launched a Kickstarter campaign for the game, which soared past its goal of $2 million hours after launch (making over $6 million in total). Shenmue 3 is now slated to release in 2019.

Back in 2008, CNET hoped that Sega would bring back the Shenmue series. With the remake of the originals coming this year and the new installment coming next, it seems like we (and countless other fans) are getting our wish.