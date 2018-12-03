Drake is our favourite artist of the year, says Spotify

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Some of us may have been unhappy when Spotify shoved Drake in our faces in July, but apparently overall it didn't diminish our love for his music.

Drake reigns king on Spotify's global charts for most-streamed artist after accumulating over 8.2 billion streams of his songs, according to a release from the streaming platform Monday. Over 42 million listeners play his songs every month, which is about a fifth of Spotify's overall 180 million monthly listeners.

His album Scorpion also earned the most number of streams, with the track "God's Plan" being played more than 1 billion times and taking the crown of most-streamed track this year. "In My Feelings", which sparked a dance challenge, also ranked in the top five.

In October, Drake nabbed the lucrative title of being the top-streamed artist of all time in a list the music streaming service revealed to celebrate its 10th anniversary. In that list, Ed Sheeran came in second, though his song "Shape of You" trumped Drake's "One Dance" as the most-streamed track ever.

This year's top five most-streamed artists also feature Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and last year's most-streamed artist Ed Sheeran. Ariana Grande was the most-streamed female artist, but no female artist made it among the top five-streamed artists this year.

In other categories, Imagine Dragons was the most-streamed group, followed by South Korean boy band BTS, Maroon 5, Migos and Coldplay.