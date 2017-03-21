Drake destroys Apple Music's single-day streaming record

If streaming is the new king of music, then Drake must be the king of streaming. After Drake's self-proclaimed "playlist" "More Life" was released on Saturday, it amassed 89.9 million streams on Apple Music and 61.3 million streams on Spotify in the first day alone, according to official numbers confirmed to Fader.

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

It's another personal hit for the Canadian rapper's track record. When Drake released "Views" last year as an Apple Music exclusive, it became the first album to hit one billion streams on the service.

That's just a drop in the bucket compared to Spotify, where Drake became the first artist to reach over 10 billion streams -- which is greater than the world's population. The Song "One Dance" alone gained over 880 million Spotify streams in the six months after its release.

These streams may be a moneymaker for artists like the champagne papi, but they're also a big deal for streaming companies, which last year displaced digital music sales to become the no. 1 way people listen to digital music (if you're curious, R&B and hip-hop are the top genres).

This may be part of the reason that Apple paid $500,000 for Chance the Rapper's "Coloring Book" mixtape to be an Apple exclusive for two weeks. After that, the mixtape appeared for free on Soundcloud and went on to win a Grammy.

Last year Apple Music surpassed 20 million subscribers, while Spotify recently reached 50 million. The more listeners these services gain, the more money the streaming companies and artists make. Yes, Drake, that means you, too.