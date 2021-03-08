Draft your dream basketball team with mobile game Ultimate Rivals: The Court

Bit Fry

Bit Fry Game Studios is serving up the latest sports game on Apple Arcade with the newest installment in the Ultimate Rivals franchise, Ultimate Rivals: The Court. Thanks to the studio's licensing deal, Ultimate Rivals: The Court will let you build the ultimate basketball team with some of the world's most famous athletes from the NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, NFL and US Women's National Soccer Team to compete in 3-on-3 matches.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court features over 140 characters to play with and against, like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Candace Parker and Alex Morgan. Each athlete has a specific power-up as well as unique moves to help give your team an edge.

Try your team in challenges like The Gauntlet or training modes in online multiplayer matches or against an AI by yourself. The game will also include a comic-book series backstory feature that delves into new characters, story lines and game insights.

Bit Fry made its foray into the multisport franchise in 2019 with Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. As The Court is basketball-focused, The Rink featured mostly hockey players, but gamers could pad out their roster with athletes from almost every major US sports league.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court will hit Apple Arcade later this year, joining 150 new and exclusive games to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV for $5 a month. In addition, if you've recently purchased a new Apple device, you can get a three-month free trial of the gaming subscription service. Even if you don't buy a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.