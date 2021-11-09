Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight mask is $39 (save 48%)

Dr. Brandt Skincare

Dr. Brandt Skincare is offering an incredible deal on its . What's even better is that CNET readers can get free shipping using an exclusive offer code BRANDTFS at checkout, and MorningSave members will receive an additional 10% off in addition to free shipping until Nov. 19.

I decided to put this mask to the test, and the results were nothing short of spectacular. The steps to use this mask are simple:

Distribute the mask evenly on your face with the little spatula on clean skin

Keep it on for 5 to 10 minutes

Wrap the magnet in tissue (I found paper towel to be better than regular tissue)

Using the special magnet, gently rub the magnet across your face to remove excess product

Simply rub in the small amount of mask that remains on your face once you've finished

And just like that, you'll have soft skin both at night and in the morning. I can only speak for people who have really dry skin like I do, but it holds up. My skin remained smooth and well hydrated for a long time after I used this mask, regardless of how I applied it (with or without my skincare routine) or when I applied it.

Originally, I thought this product might be a gimmick, given the magnetic properties listed, but what I found out was that the magnetic feature really helped clear the mask off my skin without the messiness you'd find from regular masks. And the mask made my face feel refreshed in a way you'd feel after booking a facial at a spa -- smooth, clean and refreshed.