Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight mask is $17 right now

Dr. Brandt Skincare

Skinstore is offering an incredible deal: You can get . I put this mask to the test earlier this month, and the results were nothing short of spectacular. I still use it regularly; and I've had nothing but good things to say about this mask.

The steps to use this mask are simple:

Distribute the mask evenly on your face with the little spatula on clean skin

Keep it on for 5 to 10 minutes

Wrap the magnet in tissue (use paper towel or a thin cloth, it's better and less mess)

Using the magnet, gently rub it across your face to remove excess product

Rub in the small amount of mask that remains on your face once you've finished

And just like that, you'll have soft skin whenever you use it. I can only speak for people who with dry skin like mine, but it held up for me. After weeks of continuous use, my skin is still smooth, hydrated and refreshed. If you're thinking this product might be a gimmick, trust me, I felt the same. But, the magnetic properties of this mask helped get all the product off so well, I'll never go back to other masks. I want less mess, and this mask fits the bill.