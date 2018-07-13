Downton Abbey really is returning as a movie

Downton Abbey

Prepare to turn up your pinkies. Ever since Downton Abbey ended its television run after six seasons, fans have asked, "But when is it coming back?"

Rumors of a movie continuation have now finally been confirmed. Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen.

The official Downton Abbey Twitter and Facebook accounts shared the announcement Friday with the message "Welcome back to Downton! We're thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen."

Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer. pic.twitter.com/3scMUmosic — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) July 13, 2018

Production on the next phase of the early 20th-century period drama, which followed the angst- and love-filled lives of the Crawley family and their servants, begins this summer. (The TV show ended its run in the UK in 2015 and in the US in 2016.) Creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and is on board as a producer.

Focus Features is teaming with Carnival Films for the movie. Brian Percival, director of the show's pilot episode, will helm the feature film.

Focus Features says "the original principal cast" will return, so we can likely expect appearances from most of the Crawley family along with beloved valet John Bates (Brendan Coyle) and his wife Anna (Joanne Froggatt).

Froggatt confirmed her involvement on Twitter, writing "Delighted to announce we're getting the band back together!"

Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley) and Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley) both retweeted the Downton Abbey announcement message.

We'll have to wait for more details on the cast and storyline to emerge, but fans are definitely hoping the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) and her zingy one-liners will be back for an encore.