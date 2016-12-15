Download now: Super Mario Run now available for iPhone, iPad

2:03 Close Drag

The wait is over. You can now play Mario on your iPhone or iPad.

Super Mario Run is now available for download in the App Store. The game consists of six worlds with four courses in each. The first three courses of the game can be played for free, but to unlock more levels you'll have to pay $9.99, £7.99 or AU$14.99. You'll need an internet connection to play.

Super Mario Run is different from other Mario games because the characters are constantly moving. The game is designed to be played vertically and with one hand. The only control you have over Mario is to make him jump, which is done by tapping the screen. The game lets you play as Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi and others.

Photo by Nintendo

While the gameplay may be different, the goal remains the same -- rescue Princess Peach from the villainous Bowser. There's also a 60-second challenge mode that lets you compete against friends to see who can collect the most coins and earn the most points by performing various jump moves.

Super Mario Run will come to Android sometime in 2017.