Dow Jones Rolls Out Mac News/Retrieval

PRINCETON, New Jersey--Macintosh users will now be able to subscribe to the Dow Jones News/Retrieval service. A Windows version of the software was delivered earlier this year.

The custom desktop news retrieval service includes full text access to daily publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.

The Macintosh software was developed by Trax Softworks. For more information call 800/522-3567.