CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Dow Jones Rolls Out Mac News/Retrieval

Dow Jones is now offering a news retrieval service for Macintosh users. The online service provides access to The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and other publications.

PRINCETON, New Jersey--Macintosh users will now be able to subscribe to the Dow Jones News/Retrieval service. A Windows version of the software was delivered earlier this year.

The custom desktop news retrieval service includes full text access to daily publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.

The Macintosh software was developed by Trax Softworks. For more information call 800/522-3567.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real