Double down on Echo Show 5: Get 2 for $90

Yes, Christmas Eve is one week from today -- but great deals are still ramping up. The best one we're seeing today is Amazon's two-for-one offer on the Echo Show 5: Get two Echo Show 5s for a total of $90. Prefer Google-powered smart speakers? Well, you're in luck there, too: Best Buy is offering a free Nest Mini speaker with the purchase of a Google Nest Hub ($80 total). Let's look at both deals in detail.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays, but it's easier to think of this 5-inch Alexa-powered model as a sort of smart alarm clock. And while it does have a camera for video calls, we love that the physical shutter lets you cover it up, making it a lot more bedroom-friendly. This gadget normally retails for $90, and can currently be had for $60 on Amazon (up a bit from its $50 Black Friday price). But today, add two to your cart and use the code SHOW52PK to checkout for a total of $90. That's just $45 each. And right now, Amazon is showing that it will still arrive in time for Christmas. Read our Echo Show 5 review.