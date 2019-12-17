Yes, Christmas Eve is one week from today -- but great deals are still ramping up. The best one we're seeing today is Amazon's two-for-one offer on the Echo Show 5: Get two Echo Show 5s for a total of $90. Prefer Google-powered smart speakers? Well, you're in luck there, too: Best Buy is offering a free Nest Mini speaker with the purchase of a Google Nest Hub ($80 total). Let's look at both deals in detail.
The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays, but it's easier to think of this 5-inch Alexa-powered model as a sort of smart alarm clock. And while it does have a camera for video calls, we love that the physical shutter lets you cover it up, making it a lot more bedroom-friendly. This gadget normally retails for $90, and can currently be had for $60 on Amazon (up a bit from its $50 Black Friday price). But today, add two to your cart and use the code SHOW52PK to checkout for a total of $90. That's just $45 each. And right now, Amazon is showing that it will still arrive in time for Christmas. Read our Echo Show 5 review.
Sadly, Best Buy's "buy two Nest Hubs for $100" deal from yesterday is now kaput. But in its place is a pretty great substitute: Buy the Nest Hub at its current sale price of $80, and Best Buy will throw in a free Nest Mini speaker. Normally, if you purchased those two together, it would cost somewhere between $115 to $150. And there's no special codes needed: Just add the 8-inch Google Assistant smart display to your shopping cart, and you should see the Nest Mini in there, too. Read our Google Nest Hub review.
Discuss: Double down on Echo Show 5: Get 2 for $90
