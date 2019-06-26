Dorm TVs and more: Best back-to-school streaming boxes and TVs

Yes, school should be all about hitting the books. But only the most dedicated student is going to forgo a TV in the dorm. The good news is that cable and satellite is no longer needed -- you can even ditch a disc player, too. That's because nearly every TV sold now is a "smart" model with built-in streaming options. And even an old hand-me-down "dumb TV" can be streamified with the addition of a $30 to $50 add-on.

We've covered all those angles below, with favorites at every price level. Keep a few things in mind:

Best cheap video streamer: Roku Express ($30) Sarah Tew/CNET For far less than the price of an average textbook, the Express covers the basics beautifully, has quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. And if they have an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express+ is a great choice. See at Amazon Read the Roku Express review

Best 4K HDR streamer: Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60 or less) Sarah Tew/CNET The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote with the ability to control TV volume and power. See at Amazon Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review

Best cheap dorm TV for streaming: TCL S321/325 series ($118 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of TV remotes, combining the TV and the streaming apps on one screen, with only one remote required, makes it even easier. TCL's entry-level S321/S325 includes built-in Roku streaming for a really affordable price. The 32-incher can be found for under $120 at Walmart; even the biggest size (49 inches) costs just $250. See at Walmart Read the TCL S325 review

Cheapest home-theater-worthy big screen: Vizio E series ($300 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET Although it comes as small as 43 inches for $300, Vizio's E series really hits its stride at the 55-inch and bigger sizes, including the 65-inch model seen above for a mere $650. This 4K HDR TV has all the fixin's, in a size suitable for most living rooms. (It's being replaced with 2019's V series.) See at Amazon Read Vizio E series review

Best big 4K HDR TV for the money: TCL 6 series ($500 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's favorite TV for the money in 2018 is equipped with a better image than the Vizio E and Roku's smart TV system. Prices start at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $700. And yes, you could even get them the massive 75-inch model for $1,400. See at Amazon Read the TCL 6 TV review

Best high-end TV value (Ivy League pick): LG OLEDB8P Sarah Tew/CNET To be perfectly honest, it would be tragic to bring this best-in-class TV into a dorm only to have it sullied by a spilled beer or knocked over during a frat party. But if someone in college -- or anywhere else -- wants best-in-class picture quality, it begins and ends with LG's OLED technology. You'll pay a hefty premium, but this 2018 model is still a better deal than the newer 2019 C Class OLED, which offers only a smidgen better performance. See at Walmart Read the LG OLEDB8P review