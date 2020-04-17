DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates apps struggle Friday night

Angela Lang/CNET

As many people rely on meal-delivery services during coronavirus lockdowns and quarantines, multiple apps are experiencing outages Friday night. Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have all seen reports of issues during the evening.

We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform. Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience—and for being a loyal DoorDash customer!” — DoorDash Help (@DoorDash_Help) April 18, 2020

"We're currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform," DoorDash tweeted Friday. "Please know that we're doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible." It was the second issue reported by DoorDash report Friday evening, although the app said it's back up and running as of 5:19 p.m. PT.

But customers who ordered before or during the outage sometimes saw delays of three hours in receiving their food.

DoorDash complaints spiked to almost 30,000 Friday night, according to Down Detector. Postmates complaints spiked at around 4:00 p.m., while Uber Eats and Grubhub saw issues from 3:00 p.m.

Uber, Grubhub and Postmates addressed individual complaints on Twitter.

Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.