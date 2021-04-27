DoorDash retools restaurant fees with tiered pricing

Angela Lang/CNET

Delivery app DoorDash is now offering lower commission costs to restaurants after the company and its competitors came under fire for their fees earlier in the pandemic. You can use DoorDash to find local restaurants and get food delivered to your door. As of Tuesday, restaurants can partner with DoorDash for three different commission prices: 15, 25, and 30 percent of the order total.

Services like DoorDash came in quite handy for some over the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down dining rooms, but struggling restaurants found that the services took a hefty cut of their revenue. The new pricing tiers look to help alleviate this cost and let smaller venues use the app at a more affordable starting point.

The lowest 15% tier lets restaurants stay listed in the app, but reduces the delivery radius and charges customers more for the convenience. The middle option expands the radius and reduces fees, and the 30% option goes further and includes a guarantee of at least 20 orders a month.

If customers use the DoorDash app to order food, but elect to pick it up themselves, the service will charge restaurants in all tiers a flat 6% commission.

DoorDash announced the new pricing system in a blog post on Tuesday along with news that their website building service called StoreFront would eliminate commissions. Restaurants can use Storefront to make their own interactive ordering site and only need to pay processing fees.