DoorDash now offers grocery delivery

DoorDash, known for its restaurant food delivery services, has added grocery delivery to its menu. The company said Thursday it's partnering with Meijer and Fresh Thyme to deliver to customers in Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Detroit and Indianapolis. It's also working with Smart & Final in California to deliver groceries in Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Coast, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

The company said it will be adding more options across the country in the coming weeks through grocery stores like Hy-Vee.

In July, DoorDash announced it had partnered with Walgreens for the delivery of non-prescription medicine, beauty items and snack foods. The company also launched a new feature in May in response to the coronavirus pandemic that lets customers share their location so restaurants know when to bring take-out food to waiting customers.

DoorDash didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.