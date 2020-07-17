DoorDash now delivers over-the-counter medicine from Walgreens

Angela Lang/CNET

You can now have your nonprescription medicine from Walgreens delivered through DoorDash. The on-demand delivery service unveiled a partnership with Walgreens on Thursday to provide "everyday essentials" like over-the-counter medicine, beauty products, grocery and snack foods.

DoorDash said Walgreens items are now available for delivery to customers in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver, with plans to expand the service to more cities this summer. To encourage customers in those cities, DoorDash said it is offering customers a 20% discount on Walgreens products on their first order of $15 or more.

The food delivery company offers similar delivery options from CVS Pharmacy, a service that started in June. DoorDash also delivers products from convenience store chains 7-Eleven, WaWa and Casey General Store, among others. In April, Walgreens partnered with Postmates to offer similar over-the-counter medication deliveries.