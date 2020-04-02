DoorDash is reportedly sending drivers to closed restaurants

Angela Lang/CNET

DoorDash is sending its drivers to closed restaurants because its app cannot tell what's open or closed during the coronavirus pandemic, a report Thursday said. This means drivers on wild goose chases are only making $3 an hour in some instances, according to Vice citing several DoorDash drivers.

The food delivery service's drivers are reportedly arriving at restaurants to find that they're closed -- and are then forced to use the app's support system, which is slow to respond because it has fewer staff members during the pandemic. Vice added drivers sometimes don't get full pay from DoorDash for these orders, and also won't let them accept new orders before the issue is resolved.

DoorDash didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.