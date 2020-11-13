DoorDash IPO filing shows more than 18M delivery customers

Angela Lang/CNET

Food delivery service DoorDash on Friday filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The more than 200 page S-1 filing shows the company reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from $587 million during the same period last year.

DoorDash said in the filing it has more than 18 million customers, more than 390,000 merchants on its platform and more than 1 million delivery workers, known as Dashers. The company also said it had more than 5 million DashPass members, who pay $9.99 a month for unlimited deliveries from eligible merchants.

"If we can make possible the delivery of ice cream before it melts, or pizza before it gets cold, or groceries in an hour, we can make the on-demand delivery of anything within a city a reality," wrote CEO and co-founder Tony Xu in a letter included with the filing. DoorDash, which is known for primarily for restaurant food delivery, added grocery delivery in August.

The company plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol DASH. Trading is expected to begin in mid-December.

