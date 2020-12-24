KFC gaming console Online games for holidays Second stimulus check Trump threatens stimulus veto Gift cards PS5 restock updates Xbox Series X restock
DoorDash, Grubhub, Seamless and more: Save on late December food delivery with these coupon codes and discounts

The holidays can be exhausting, but these savings make it a great time to order in.

Just because we're stuck at home this holiday season doesn't mean that our tastebuds have to be. Our palates can still travel to exotic locales thanks to these money-saving codes from DoorDash, GrubHub and more. And thanks to DoorDash's new gifting option, you can help friends and family expand their culinary horizon by ordering meals they wouldn't think to try on their own. Start a Zoom and turn it into a dinner and a movie: Reach out to your loved ones this season and tell them you're thinking about them even if you can't be there.

DoorDash

Get $0 delivery fee your first month
DoorDash

New customers can get $0 delivery fee their first month with DoorDash when they sign up in December. Offer expires Dec. 31, 2020.

GrubHub

25% off orders with the code AFF25
GrubHub

Get 25% off your first order of $15 or more when you apply code AFF25. Valid for new customers only. The code may require you to download the GrubHub app to use.

Seamless

$7 off orders over $12 with the code AFF7
Seamless

New customers can get $7 off their next order of $12 or more using code AFF7. Alternatively, get 25% off your first order of $15 or more with code AFF25.

Postmates

Get 5$ off the next 5 orders with code CNET5OFF
Postmates

New Postmates customers can use code CNET5OFF to get $5 off their next 5 orders (minimum order value of $15) for a total of $25 in savings. Alternatively, new users can skip the delivery fees by signing up with code GETFOOD and get $100 in credits.

Uber Eats

Take $5 off your first two Starbucks orders with SBXNEW
Starbucks

Need to get your caffeine fix? Order Starbucks from Uber Eats and use code SBXNEW to save $5. 

