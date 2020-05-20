DoorDash aims to speed up your order with new pickup feature

DoorDash

With restaurant dining rooms closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people look to delivery and pickup services like Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub for their daily meals. To keep up with demands, DoorDash launched a new feature Wednesday that could make picking up your order more efficient in a time of social distancing.

A recent survey by DoorDash in March found that 56% of 1,000 customers said their takeout consumption has increased because of the pandemic, while 44% of those surveyed favored the pickup option as a way to cut the cost of delivery.

Customers can now opt to share their location with merchants while the DoorDash app is running, so restaurants can be alerted when the customer is approaching and have the food ready on arrival. DoorDash hopes the addition will eliminate customers gathering and waiting in stores for long periods of time to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The new pickup feature is available as of today by toggling the Pickup button at the top of the app. You can also check out our guide on how to safely order food delivery, takeout and groceries during quarantine.