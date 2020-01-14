Doom Slayer gets a new sword in latest Doom Eternal trailer

id Software/Bethesda

Doom Eternal is set for release in March. While many details about the game have already been revealed, there are apparently still some surprises, like a new sword for Doomguy.

A new trailer for the game released Tuesday shows the Doom Slayer getting his hands on a new weapon to take on the forces of hell. The trailer also gives a bit more lore of the game. Doomguy will have to save humanity again, but the demons aren't going to simply run away from just one human. Right? Oh, how wrong they are.

In the new Doom game, players will take the role of the Doom Slayer once again to save Earth, which is now overrun by hellish monsters. It seems this time, Doomguy will also see the inner workings of the armies of hell whose leadership is familiar with his legendary feats.

Doom Eternal from id Software and Bethesda Softworks was originally intended for release last November, but a delay changed the date to March 20, 2020, for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.