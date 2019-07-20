Doom Patrol renewed for season 2 on DC Universe

DC Universe

DC Comics' own group of misfit superheroes in Doom Patrol might not get the adoration they deserve from the public, but they have their own live-action show on the DC Universe streaming service and it's just been renewed for a second season.

The show's renewal was announced Saturday night during the DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of superhero outcasts Robotman (played by Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), who are led by scientist Dr. Niles Caulder, also known as the Chief (Timothy Dalton).

In the series, the Doom Patrol members suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities but left them physically and emotionally scarred.

But this team of heroes found their purpose through the Chief, who brought them together to investigate weird threats against humanity.

Following the mysterious disappearance of the Chief, the heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg (Joivan Wade), who comes to them with a special mission.

Season 2 of Doom Patrol will be available for streaming simultaneously on both DC Universe as well as WarnerMedia's upcoming HBO Max service sometime in 2020.

