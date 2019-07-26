Doom, Doom II and Doom 3 out for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and smartphones

id Software

QuakeCon -- the three-day gaming conference dedicated to id Software's game Quake -- is underway in Dallas. This year's confab will be dedicated to id's Doom series, which celebrates its 25th anniversary. The QuakeCon keynote, called the "Year of Doom," will show new footage of the upcoming Doom Eternal, but before the reveal, the company announced Doom, Doom II and Doom 3 will head to current gen consoles and mobile devices.

Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin from id Software took the stage at QuakeCon Friday to reveal that the first three Doom games were available for the PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. Doom and Doom II can also be purchased for Android and iOS devices via their respective app stores. The first two games are both priced at $4.99 each, while Doom 3 is $9.99. Doom and Doom II include four-player death-match and four-player cooperative multiplayer modes.

The Nintendo UK store partially spoiled the surprise when the three Doom games showed up on the site Friday morning, according to Nintendolife. Doom, Doom II and Doom 3 were available on the site for a short period of time but were removed soon after.

Fans of the series quickly took to the respective stores and found a little snag in their fun. The games require a Bethesda.net login to play.

Bethesda didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

