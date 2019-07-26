Doom, Doom II and Doom 3 for Nintendo Switch leaked on Nintendo UK store

id Software

QuakeCon -- the three-day gaming conference dedicated to id Software's game Quake -- is underway in Dallas. This year's confab will be dedicated to id's Doom series, which celebrates its 25th anniversary. The QuakeCon keynote, called the "Year of Doom," will show new footage of the upcoming Doom Eternal, and it appears that a special announcement of Doom, Doom II and Doom 3 coming to the Nintendo Switch may have been accidentally leaked.

The first three Doom games made an appearance on the Nintendo UK store Friday morning, according to Nintendolife. Doom, Doom II and Doom 3 were available on the site for a short period of time, but have since been removed from the site.

Doom and Doom II were priced at £3.99 ($4.94) while Doom 3 was priced at £7.99 ($9.90). The two older games also included four-player death-match and four-player cooperative multiplayer modes.

The QuakeCon keynote will start at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. ET on publisher Bethesda's Twitch channel.

Bethesda didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch Lite first impressions