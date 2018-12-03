Apple crowns its best apps of 2018

Apple named its favorite apps for 2018.
Donut Country and Gorogoa, both games published by Ananpurna Interactive, were chosen as the best iPhone and iPad games of the year by editors at the consumer technology giant. Procreate Pocket, a drawing app by Savage Interactive, and Froggipedia, a biology app by Designmate, were chosen as best iPhone and iPad apps of the year.
The lists of top free apps for both the iPhone and iPad were crowded with social media offerings. Both lists included YouTube, Messenger and Facebook, though in different positions. The top free game app for both iPhone and iPad was, unsurprisingly, Fortnite, a blockbuster battle game.
The editors at Apple, which unveiled the list on Monday night, also chose Drake as the artist of the year and Cardi B's I Like It as song of the year.
Apple also chose best apps and games for its Mac computers, Apple TV and Apple Watch. Alto's Odyssey was named Best Apple TV Game of 2018, Pixelmator Pro for Best Mac App and The Gardens Between as Best Mac Game.
An abbreviated list of the winners can be found below. The full list, which includes podcasts, videos and books, is available here.
Best Apps of 2018 - Editorial selections
iPhone App of the year - Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the year - Donut County
iPad App of the year - Froggipedia
iPad Game of the year - Gorogoa
Mac App of the year - Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the year - The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the year - Sweat
Apple TV Game of the year - Alto's Odyssey
Favorite Watch Apps of the year - Editorial selections
WaterMinder
Lifesum
10% Happier
Carrot Weather
FunGolf GPS
Swing Tennis Tracker
Slopes
App in the Air
Overcast
Just Press Record
Top Free iPhone Apps - Chart
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Bitmoji
- Netflix
- Google Maps - Transit & Food
- Gmail - Email by Google
- Spotify Music
Top Paid iPhone Apps - Chart
- Facetune
- kirakira+
- Dark Sky Weather
- HotSchedules
- PlantSnap Plant Identification
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- Sky Guide
- 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary
- The Wonder Weeks
- Afterlight 2
Top Free iPhone Games - Chart
- Fortnite
- Helix Jump
- Rise Up
- PUBG MOBILE
- Hole.io
- Love Balls
- Snake VS Block
- Rules of Survival
- ROBLOX
- Dune!
Top Paid iPhone Games - Chart
- Heads Up!
- Minecraft
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Pocket Build
- Bloons TD 5
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- Papa's Freezeria To Go!
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Top Free iPad Apps - Chart
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Messenger
- Amazon Prime Video
- Google Chrome
- Gmail - Email by Google
- YouTube Kids
- The Calculator
- Amazon - Shopping made easy
Top Paid iPad Apps - Chart
- Procreate
- Notability
- GoodNotes 4
- Toca Life: Pets
- Duet Display
- Toca Life: After School
- XtraMath
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- MyScript Nebo
- Toca Kitchen 2
Top Free iPad Games - Chart
- Fortnite
- ROBLOX
- Kick the Buddy
- Love Balls
- Helix Jump
- Color by Number Coloring Game!
- Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game
- Hole.io
- Rise Up
- Rules of Survival
Top Paid iPad Games - Chart
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- The Room: Old Sins
- Heads Up!
- Bloons TD 6
- Goat Simulator
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- Terraria
APPLE MUSIC
Best Music of 2018 - Editorial selections
Artist of the year: Drake
Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
Song of the Year: I Like It - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
Album of the Year: Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
